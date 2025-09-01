Pair of Nationals' Prospects Make Team History Together Against the Marlins
The Washington Nationals are having a season to forget, but the future seems to be bright for them. With young stars in James Wood, Dylan Crews and C.J. Abrams, the Nationals have a strong core for the next few years. However, there are still more players waiting to emerge who have a chance to make an impact.
Two of those prospects are making history together as Washington hosts the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon. Andrew Alvarez will make his MLB debut on the mound, while C.J. Stubbs will be his catcher for the game. Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, it will be just the second time in team history that a pitcher-catcher duo will make their debuts at the same time.
Alvarez will be taking the place of the injured MacKenzie Gore, and Stubbs was selected to replace the injured Drew Millas. The pair worked together at the Triple-A level, and they will not get the chance to showcase their talents on the big stage. With rosters expanding to 28 players for the month of September, it would not be surprising to see these two stay on the MLB roster for the rest of the year.
Who is Andrew Alvarez?
Alvarez is not currently in the Nationals top prospect list. However, that does not mean he isn't deserving of the promotion. The left-handed hurler was drafted in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Cal Poly.
In Triple-A this season, Alvarez has made 25 starts while pitching to the tune of a 4.10 ERA. He has thrown 123.0 innings and he has struck out 114 batters on the year. His 52 walks could be a reason for concern, but the Nationals have seen enough of him to trust his talent at the big league level.
Who is C.J. Stubbs?
Stubbs is another player not on the top prospect list in Washington. The promotion of Stubbs could be a headscratcher for some. The backstop was drafted in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB draft, so he could be considered a minor league veteran.
Stubbs has played just 24 games for Rochester, but he has been lackluster at the plate. His slash line of .161/.312/.290 is unimpressive and his strikeout rate is over 30%. Still, the Nationals decided to give him the call when Millas went down with a season-ending injury.
Now, Washington has no chance to make the postseason this year, so giving Stubbs the call does not hurt the team. Defensively, the 28-year-old is extremely solid. He has thrown out 28 baserunners across his two levels this year. That includes 15 in just 24 games in Triple-A.
Stubbs does not have the best bat, but his defense is what qualifies him to make the move to the MLB level. If he can be a little bit more productive at the plate, there is a chance for him to be an impactful addition in September.