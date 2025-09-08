Nationals Make Shocking Comeback Against Cubs Thanks to Two Key Players
Uncertainty loomed on Sunday evening as the Washington Nationals faced the Chicago Cubs for their final matchup of their three-game set. On Friday, the Cubs dominated and secured an 11-5 victory over the Nationals, but Washington had a resurgence on Saturday and walked away with a tight 2-1 win.
As they entered Sunday's game, fans across the board were on edge, hoping for their team to win the series. Early on, Chicago took the lead after scoring a run in the second inning. The Nationals remained scoreless until the fifth inning when rookie outfielder Daylen Lile scored a run, but the tie was short-lived. The Cubs took the lead once again with a run posted by Nico Hoerner.
Chicago's lead only grew from there, adding another run in the bottom of the eighth. Many assumed that would be the game — the Cubs would walk away victorious while Washington walks away defeated. Nobody expected what would come next.
Nationals Make Unexpected Last-Minute Comeback With Two Homers
By the time the ninth inning rolled around, disappointment from Washington fans flooded Wrigley Field. However, as proven past, the game isn't over until it's over.
The score heading into the ninth was 3-1 with Chicago on top. Everything changed once outfielder Robert Hassell III stepped up to the plate. He hit a homer to left center field, landing his third home run of his MLB career, reeling another run for the team. Hit his was enough to give the franchise some hope, which became clear just moments after.
Following in Hassell's footsteps, infielder Josh Bell hit a homer to center field, opening up the gates for a potential victory. This drove the score up to 5-3 with the Nationals in the lead. Sunday marked Bell's 17th home run of the season.
The final push came from Brady House who made a sacrifice double play, ultimately providing Lile with an opportunity to score a run. Unsurprisingly, he was successful and was able to raise the score once more. Washington defeated the Cubs 6-3 at Wrigley field and won the set.
According to Jared Wyllys of MLB.com, interim manager Miguel Cairo had the ninth inning on his radar, stating, "They were ready to hit fastballs. When you have the closer and he's got really good stuff, we were just ready to hit the fastball, that's the thing."
They are now approaching a series against the Miami Marlins. After such a spectacular ending to Sunday's game, Washington has made one thing clear: they will fight until the end. If they hold onto this mindset, they could secure another victory.