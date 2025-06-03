Nationals Marked as Sellers Ahead of Trade Deadline by MLB Insider
The Washington Nationals are in a tough spot when it comes to their 2025 season, as they have plenty of young talent developing, but they have not exactly seen results as of yet when it comes to their record. While they are only three games below .500 at 28-31, and third in the National League East, they have not found the level of consistency you would hope for in a team looking to compete after a rebuild.
The Nationals have slowly but surely built up an impressive roster of young talent, with James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, and CJ Abrams being the core centerpieces alongside multiple others. The issue is going to come at the MLB trade deadline, which is rapidly approaching on July 31. The team will have to make a decision regarding many of their key players and what to do with each of them as they head into the second half of the season.
While they have remained right around average all season long, it would be hard to justify keeping around some of their veterans if they continue the trend of being right below .500. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com went as far as to say they may be sellers.
What Did Mark Feinsand Say Regarding the Nationals?
In the article linked above, Feinsand went through each MLB team and sorted them into a category regarding how they may handle the 2025 trade deadline. Washington was grouped together in the sellers category with five other teams, and unfortunately, it is not a particularly positive group to be in:
"The list is relatively small as we begin June. Only six of baseball’s 30 teams already find themselves at least eight games out of a Wild Card spot."
"Things can always turn around for some of these clubs, but the Rockies, White Sox, Marlins, Nationals, Athletics and Pirates appear headed on a seller’s path."
The five teams that the Nationals are bunched in with are not much better, or in most cases, are even worse than them. This is a difficult pill to swallow as June starts off, but it is also understandable, as getting some young controllable assets back for veterans is likely the right direction to take as the team continues to work on development over all else.
There are definitely some notable players who could be on the market for this team in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how they handle the deadline this year as opposed to last season.