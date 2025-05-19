Nationals May Have the Next Top Prospect to Make the Jump to MLB
The Nationals No. 3 prospect, Brady House, has fallen from his No. 48 ranking in 2024 down to 95 on MLB Pipeline's most recent list, but his hot start to 2025 may have him on the cusp of making the big league squad following a string of recent high-profile call-ups for Moisés Ballesteros, Dalton Rushing, and fellow 2021 draftees Chase Petty and Jordan Lawlar.
House was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft and is now one of a handful of top picks from that class to not make their MLB Debut. Marcelo Mayer (No. 4 to Boston), Frank Mozzicato (No. 7 to Kansas City), and Benny Montgomery (No. 8 to Colorado) have yet to receive their first call to the show. Jackson Jobe is the only prep pick from the top-11 to make their debut to this point.
The Georgia-born infielder peaked at No.2 in the Nats' farm system in 2022 and sank to No. 5 in 2023 after recording a .324/.358/.475 slash line at Double-A Harrisburg. James Wood jumped House for that ranking heading into 2024 while the former shortstop made his way back into the Top-100 after falling off entirely in 2023.
House's .282/.344/.497 line to start the Triple-A season has him pressuring the Nationals into making a lineup change. While José Tena's number have been enough to keep the third base position above water, his defensive metrics have been lackluster in a small sample.
House's throws were clocked at 96 mph in high school and that is shown in his 60-grade arm while his fielding tool sits above-average at 55. House has recorded 31 errors at the hot-corner in 2070.1 innings there in his Minor League career, giving him a career .946 fielding percentage at third. His .908 fielding percentage at shortstop over 422.2 innings is fairly bad, but Washington already has a long-term option there in former top prospect CJ Abrams.