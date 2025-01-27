Washington Nationals See Three Prospects Fall Short of Highest Ranking Tier
The Washington Nationals are a franchise brimming with young talent. But not all of that young talent made Baseball America's latest rankings of the Top 100 in baseball.
In all, the Nationals had three selections — outfielder Dylan Crews (No. 6), pitcher Travis Sykora (No. 59) and pitcher Jarlin Susana (No. 67).
Crews should be in the opening-day starting lineup and won’t be a prospect for long. Sykora and Susana are highly regarded but still have some developing to do.
But they were the only prospects considered for the Top 100.
After the respected publication dropped its Top 100 list, it also released a list of every prospect that received at least one vote for the Top 100. There, the Nationals had three more prospects make the cut — third baseman Brady House, shortstop Seaver King and pitcher Alex Clemmey.
House is a prospect who could make his MLB debut this season — in fact, the Nationals may need him to do so to solve their future at third base. When Crews graduates from the prospect rankings, House could move into the Top 100.
The 2021 first-round pick slashed .241/.297/.402/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI as he earned his way to Triple-A Rochester. Washington sees him as a potential power bat at third base.
King was the Nationals’ first-round pick last July after a standout career at Wake Forest. He’s a versatile player, as he can play at second base, shortstop and third base. With House trying to be the man at third base, King may need a new spot on the diamond.
The 21-year-old got a head start at Class-A Fredericksburg last season, as he played in 20 games and slashed .295/.367/.385/.752 and drove in 10 runs. He’s hoping to start this campaign at High-A and quickly move through the ranks.
Clemmey was Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2023 out of Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, R.I. He was part of the haul the Nationals received in the trade for outfielder Lane Thomas.
He spent last season in Class-A and combined he went 1-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 123 and walked 63 in 92.1 innings. The Nats hope to start him at High-A in 2025.
The Nationals will report to spring training next month at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12. Position players will report on Feb. 18.