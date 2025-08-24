Nationals’ Mitchell Parker May Be Running Out of Slack After Phillies Loss
Washington Nationals starter Mitchell Parker has only been in the Major Leagues for two years, but his lack of progress stands out in another lost season.
The Nationals haven't had a winning record since their World Series championship in 2019 and Parker, a 25-year-old left-hander, could be seen as a potential answer to their starting rotation for years to come. Unfortunately, his struggles have only magnified since his rookie season when he went 7-10 with a 4.29 ERA.
Parker already has more losses than he had a season ago, and after Saturday's defeat to Philadelphia his record dropped to 7-14 on the season with a 6.01 ERA. The Nationals will likely have a new manager and a new general manager that will help decide Parker's future after the season. But for now, it's up to interim manager Miguel Cairo to decide how much slack Parker gets as the outings get more difficult.
What Miguel Cairo Said about Mitchell Parker
With the Nationals heading to another losing season, player evaluation is the name of the game as they prepare to put together their roster for 2026. Players like outfielders James Wood and Dylan Cruz, along with shortstop C.J. Abrams, are givens as part of the team's core. So is starter MacKenzie Gore. Parker's footing is less secure.
"We're trying to figure out here who can do the job," Cairo said to reporters after the game, including MASN’s Mark Zuckerman. "We've got to figure out who can go out there and take an opportunity. The best opportunity is there. I want everybody to take advantage of that. Everyone is being evaluated."
Parker is under a microscope because he's been given significant opportunity the past two seasons and has failed to deliver. Against the Phillies on Saturday, he gave up six hits and six earned runs in five innings, as he struck out three and walked one. Looking at his last seven starts, he is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA, with 21 strikeouts and 13 walks and 32.2 innings.
A quick look at MLB’s qualified pitchers shows the problem. Parker’s 6.01 ERA is second-worst in baseball among qualified starting pitchers, ahead of only Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, who has a 6.04 ERA. Alcantara was a trade target at the deadline last month, in part because he previously won a National League Cy Young Award.
Per Zuckerman, Parker’s ERA in his last 21 starts (7.48) is the worst in franchise history in a 21-start span. The previous worst was Parick Corbin’s 6.90 ERA in 2022.
Right now, it doesn't just feel like Parker is pitching for a spot in this rotation the rest of the season. It feels like he's pitching for his future in the organization.