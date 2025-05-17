Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Move On From Veteran Catcher Who Performed Exceptionally Well in Triple-A

The Washington Nationals will lose out on one of their top veteran presences in the minor leagues, as a catcher opts out of his contract.

Jeremy Trottier

Mar 17, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner (12) makes the play for an out against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park.
Mar 17, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner (12) makes the play for an out against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Washington Nationals have quite a bit of depth when it comes to their farm system, and that includes both prospects and veteran pieces.

One of the more notable players they had amongst the group was catcher Andrew Knizner, who had a phenomenal 2023 season but a less than optimal showing in 2024. As a result, the team was able to land him on a minor league deal for this campaign.

But, they were unable to find a spot for him on the roster and now he will be looking for a new home.

Andrew Golden of The Washington Post recently reported that Knizner has been released, and that the high-performing veteran had an opt-out clause in his contract for this weekend.

It is understandable why he chose to leave the team since he has been outstanding with Triple-A Rochester and should be able to provide value to the many catcher-needy teams across the league.

So far this season, he is slashing .382/.516/.500 with 11 RBI, 10 runs, one homer and 13 walks to 11 strikeouts. Additionally, his fielding has been very solid, as in 140.1 innings he has 155 putouts, seven assists, one double play turned and only two errors, good for a .988 fielding rate.

Catcher is one of the positions around the MLB there is always a need for since it seems like there is never enough of them no matter how many are able to produce.

The wear and tear on their bodies is exceptionally high, so being able to rotate between two and give each one time to rest is crucial to maintaining long-term success.

Some team will be happy with the pickup of Knizner no doubt, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an impact with his next club in the Majors.

Jeremy Trottier
Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

