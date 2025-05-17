Nationals Move On From Veteran Catcher Who Performed Exceptionally Well in Triple-A
The Washington Nationals have quite a bit of depth when it comes to their farm system, and that includes both prospects and veteran pieces.
One of the more notable players they had amongst the group was catcher Andrew Knizner, who had a phenomenal 2023 season but a less than optimal showing in 2024. As a result, the team was able to land him on a minor league deal for this campaign.
But, they were unable to find a spot for him on the roster and now he will be looking for a new home.
Andrew Golden of The Washington Post recently reported that Knizner has been released, and that the high-performing veteran had an opt-out clause in his contract for this weekend.
It is understandable why he chose to leave the team since he has been outstanding with Triple-A Rochester and should be able to provide value to the many catcher-needy teams across the league.
So far this season, he is slashing .382/.516/.500 with 11 RBI, 10 runs, one homer and 13 walks to 11 strikeouts. Additionally, his fielding has been very solid, as in 140.1 innings he has 155 putouts, seven assists, one double play turned and only two errors, good for a .988 fielding rate.
Catcher is one of the positions around the MLB there is always a need for since it seems like there is never enough of them no matter how many are able to produce.
The wear and tear on their bodies is exceptionally high, so being able to rotate between two and give each one time to rest is crucial to maintaining long-term success.
Some team will be happy with the pickup of Knizner no doubt, and it will be interesting to see if he can make an impact with his next club in the Majors.