Washington Nationals, Veteran Catcher Agree to Minor League Contract
The Washington Nationals have agreed to a deal with catcher Andrew Knizner, per a report in the Washington Post.
The Nationals have not announced the deal. Reportedly, the 29-year-old Virginia native has agreed to a minor-league deal with an invitation to Major League spring training.
The only two non-roster invitees listed on the Nats’ site are pitchers Clay Helvey and Konnor Pilkington.
Knizner last played in the Majors for the Texas Rangers, where in 2024 he played in 35 games and slashed .167/.183/.211/.394 with one home run and nine RBI. He’s seen as a quality defensive catcher who can handle a staff.
The Rangers designated him for assignment in August and he was claimed off waivers by Arizona, which assigned him to Triple-A Reno. He was briefly called up, outrighted back to Reno and then declared for free agency in October.
He’s been playing with Gigantes del Cibao this winter.
Knizner isn’t a threat to usurp starter Keibert Ruiz. The Nationals have two other catchers on the 40-man roster — Drew Millas and Riley Adams. Theoretically he could challenge both for the backup spot.
He has spent the bulk of his career with St. Louis, where he broke in during the 2019 season. He had his most productive seasons in 2022 and 2023, when he played a combined 166 games and slashed .227/.295/.357/.653 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI. That included a career-best .241/.288/.424/.712 with career-highs of 10 home runs and 31 RBI.
The Cardinals selected Knizner in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of NC State.
The Nationals have announced their spring training reporting dates. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12, with position players will report on Feb. 18.
Washington is coming off back-to-back 71-win seasons but has one of the best group of young players in the Majors, including potential rookie of the year candidate Dylan Crews.
Washington will play its first spring training game against the Houston Astros on Feb. 22, as the two teams share their facility and played at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. After that, the Nats host the Mets in a split-squad game.
Washington will open the regular season at Nationals Park when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on March 27.