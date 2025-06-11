Nationals Need Improved Prospect Development To Become Future Contenders
The Washington Nationals did about as good of a job as a team could have done when moving on from a superstar when they traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in 2022.
The package they received in return is what currently makes up the foundation of their core.
Starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, left fielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams were all acquired in that deal and currently are the top three players on the team in bWAR this year.
More News: Washington Nationals Star Slugger Back on Track After Brutal End to Last Season
Every member of that trio is having a magnificent season, breaking out as three of the best young players in baseball, all with legitimate All-Star cases.
However, for the Nationals to truly climb out of their rebuild and become playoff contenders again, it will take more than just three players.
Washington needs to find players who can supplement those three and help take the team to another level.
More News: Nationals Call Up Andrés Chaparro, Option Nasim Nuñez in Swap of Infielders
There is one more positional player from that trade, outfielder Robert Hassell III, who could certainly fill the role. Right fielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, has not found his footing yet at the Major League level, but he does possess All-Star-level attributes.
It is great to have Gore, Wood and Abrams as a trio to build around, but there is one negative to them being the guys; they weren’t Nationals draft picks or international free agent signings.
For this team to take the next step, some of the players they have added to the organization in recent years have to start stepping up and producing.
More News: Washington Nationals Failing to Capitalize on Unstable NL East Race
There are plenty of options, such as third baseman Brady House, starting pitchers Cade Cavalli and Travis Sykora and whoever the team selects with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
It is certainly fortunate the prospects they received from the Padres in exchange for Soto have panned out so well.
But they need to start finding success with their prospect development for things to truly take off in the near future.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.