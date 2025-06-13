Nationals Offensive Woes Have To Be Addressed Following Ugly Scoreless Streak
The Washington Nationals have had a tough season all around.
Despite some flashes of optimism from their three core players -- MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams and James Wood -- they have been unable to really find their stride, specifically at the plate, in the recent going.
Their offense has been one of the notable issues with the team the past few seasons, and over the course of their last series, it became a detriment.
In the three games they played, they scored a total of seven runs, except the timing of when those happened could not have been worse.
In Game 1, the Nationals scored four runs by the fifth inning, but didn't score in the remaining four. That allowed a comeback win for the New York Mets when they scored three runs between the eighth and 10th innings.
Then in Game 2, they were shutout completely, pushing the scoreless streak to 14 innings (five from the first game, nine from the second).
In Game 3, it was more of the same, as the team went eight more innings without scoring, bringing the total to 22 in a row without a run.
The team showed essentially no signs of life up until the last inning of the finale when they got on the board in the ninth with three runs. But it ended up not being enough to topple the Mets, as they were swept with the 4-3 loss.
There have been a few players contributing to this offensive deficiency, and at the end of the day, it became more of an all around team problem against New York.
While prospect development is not exactly a rapid process in some cases, the hope would be the team can at least manage to hold its own at times.
Unfortunately, it seems as though things are coming crashing down all at once for the Nationals.
After having quite a few questions surrounding the team and their consistency entering their series with the Mets, it became evident why those were being discussed.
These offensive woes are unsustainable considering they have found success earlier in this season. But if the team wishes to compete in the future, they have to figure out how they can avoid these types of performances going forward.
