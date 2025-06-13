Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Offensive Woes Have To Be Addressed Following Ugly Scoreless Streak

The Washington Nationals have had a tough go of things this season, and their capabilities at the plate have been one of the key reasons why.

Jeremy Trottier

Jun 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Josh Bell (19) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Nationals Park.
Jun 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Josh Bell (19) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Nationals Park. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Despite some flashes of optimism from their three core players -- MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams and James Wood -- they have been unable to really find their stride, specifically at the plate, in the recent going.

Their offense has been one of the notable issues with the team the past few seasons, and over the course of their last series, it became a detriment.

In the three games they played, they scored a total of seven runs, except the timing of when those happened could not have been worse.

In Game 1, the Nationals scored four runs by the fifth inning, but didn't score in the remaining four. That allowed a comeback win for the New York Mets when they scored three runs between the eighth and 10th innings.

Then in Game 2, they were shutout completely, pushing the scoreless streak to 14 innings (five from the first game, nine from the second).

In Game 3, it was more of the same, as the team went eight more innings without scoring, bringing the total to 22 in a row without a run.

The team showed essentially no signs of life up until the last inning of the finale when they got on the board in the ninth with three runs. But it ended up not being enough to topple the Mets, as they were swept with the 4-3 loss.

There have been a few players contributing to this offensive deficiency, and at the end of the day, it became more of an all around team problem against New York.

While prospect development is not exactly a rapid process in some cases, the hope would be the team can at least manage to hold its own at times.

Unfortunately, it seems as though things are coming crashing down all at once for the Nationals.

After having quite a few questions surrounding the team and their consistency entering their series with the Mets, it became evident why those were being discussed.

These offensive woes are unsustainable considering they have found success earlier in this season. But if the team wishes to compete in the future, they have to figure out how they can avoid these types of performances going forward.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

