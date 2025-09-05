Young Nationals Infielder Nasim Nuñez Should Not Be Overlooked Any Longer
Washington Nationals fans were bursting with excitement on Wednesday as the franchise clinched their three-game set against the Miami Marlins with a stunning score of 10-5. Their final victory came after strong performances on Monday and Tuesday, providing the team with a boost of confidence.
The Marlins are in third place in the National League East standings, while the Nationals are in the cellar in fifth, the last place they want to be. Holding a dreadful overall record of 56-83, Washington is doing everything they can to improve its positioning.
Although the franchise's struggles have been, and continue to be, out on display, there are quite a few hidden talents within the team that shouldn't be overlooked. This became apparent earlier in the week during their set against Miami when one young slugger stepped up to the plate.
Nasim Nuñez Shows Immense Value After Being Called Up
Nationals' shortstop Nasim Nuñez is a young but incredibly powerful hitter. He made his Major League debut in 2024 and has indubitably been showcasing star potential on the field, particularly with his numbers from this week.
His most prominent matchup took place on Wednesday. The 25-year-old infielder smacked two stunning homers and reeled in four RBIs. His first home run went out to right field during the second inning, later followed by another in the eighth, marking his first couple of MLB homers.
With Washington already taking a 3-0 lead early on, the home runs sent by Nuñez helped further the gap between scores. He seems to fly under the radar often, but these powerful eruptions on the field prove his capability and drive to succeed.
"He brings energy, he brings passion, and he brings excitement," said interim manager Miguel Cairo, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com. "I love the way he plays the game, and he can change the game — on the bases and defense — and he's exciting... When you have someone, they play the game the way he plays it, it brings passion. It brings energy. It brings stuff that you need on a team."
Although he offers young energy to the franchise, his hits were rather unexpected. At times, his talent can be overlooked, but perhaps that won't be the case for much longer.
Washington is now approaching a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who are currently in second place in the NL Central standings. The franchise is, of course, aiming to make another clean sweep, but the Cubs have a record of 80-60, making this a daunting set. However, if Nuñez can continue to keep his momentum high, the franchise could be in good company heading into the weekend.