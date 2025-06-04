Nationals Outfielder Looks Sharp to Begin Injury Rehab Assignment
The Washington Nationals are limited in their outfield depth, but that could be changing soon.
Center fielder Jacob Young started a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, as Nats manager Dave Martinez said the outfielder was ready to begin swinging a bat and play in the field.
The 25-year-old Young was one of four players that Martinez provided injury update on before Tuesday’s game with the Chicago Cubs. Young is the closest of the four to returning to the field.
Jacob Young’s First Injury Rehab Game, Future Status
Young played in center field and batted leadoff for Harrisburg on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. He flew out to left field in the first inning, followed by an RBI single in the third inning. He flew out to center field in the fifth inning. He walked in the eighth inning and later scored.
Martinez told reporters, including MASN Sports’ Bobby Blanco, that the plan for Young, as least for this week, is simple.
“To play,” Martinez said. “He's been doing everything, but he finally started hitting; he felt good. The last two days, he was really taking a lot of swings. We broke it down for him as if he was playing in a game. So now he's just going to go down there and get at-bats. We'll see how he does the next few days.”
Martinez did not indicate when the Nats might activate Young. After Washington’s current three-game set with the Chicago Cubs, it will host the Texas Rangers this weekend.
Young was struggling at the plate before the injury. In 41 games he slashed .227.309/.282 with no home runs and six RBI. The Nationals don’t have to hurry him along, as they’ve promoted both Robert Hassell III and Daylen Lile to add depth behind Alex Call and James Wood.
Martinez provided other injury updates on outfielder Dylan Crews, third baseman Paul DeJong and reliever Derek Law.
The news on Crews was not encouraging. The right fielder, who has been on the injured list since May 21 with a left oblique strain is not yet able to do any baseball activities. He said that Crews needs to continue to build strength on that side before he can begin swinging a bat.
DeJong has started hitting in a cage, a significant step in his recovery from a fractured nose. He suffered the injury on April 15 after he was hit by a pitch and went on the IL the next day. He is only hitting off a pitching machine right now, but Martinez hopes he can take live batting practice this week.
Law hasn’t pitched this season due to right elbow inflammation and is on the 15-day IL. He threw a bullpen on Tuesday and Martinez said that Law will throw two more this week. He is up to 35 pitches. After that, as long as there are no setbacks, he will throw to live hitters.