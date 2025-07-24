Nationals Pitcher Orlando Ribalta Activated, Optioned to Triple-A Rochester
Washington Nationals pitcher Orlando Ribalta is now healthy enough to be activated from the 15-day injured list.
Nationals Communications on X (formerly Twitter) announced the move after Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati. Ribalta was returned from his rehab assignment and activated. Following that, he was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, so he won’t be accompanying the Nats on their current road trip — at least not yet.
Washington placed Ribalta on the IL on April 13 with a right biceps strain. He was sent to Double-A Harrisburg for a rehab assignment on July 18 and then moved to Rochester to continue the rehab 10 days later.
In four rehab games he pitched four innings and had one hold. He struck out two and walked four but only allowed two hits, as batters hit .182 against him. He also had a 1.50 WHIP.
Before the injury, Ribalta made the opening day roster and pitched in four games in relief. He didn’t factor in a decision, but he had a 5.87 ERA with one hold. He struck out six and walked four. He also gave up five hits and five earned runs and had a 3.60 WHIP in 7.2 innings.
Last year he made his MLB debut when his contract was selected Aug. 13. In four games with Washington, he had a 13.50 ERA. He allowed 10 hits, five earned runs, three strikeouts and two walks in 3.1 innings.
Ribalta was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Miami Dade Community College in Florida. The Cuba native spent four seasons in the Nationals’ system positioning himself for a Major League call-up.
With the rehab assignments, he is 14-7 with a 3.30 ERA for his minor league career. He has 138 career appearances, with 13 holds and 11 saves in 20 chances. He has 205 strikeouts and 99 walks in 177.1 innings.
The Nationals are on the road for the next week against American League teams. Washington will face the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series that starts on Friday, followed by a three-game series that starts on Monday at the Houston Astros.
The Nationals return home on Aug. 1, the day after the MLB trade deadline, to host the Milwaukee Brewers.
