Nationals Pitchers Looking To Regroup After Getting Destroyed in Last Five Games
A day off to reset might not be enough for the Washington Nationals after their recent streak of games. Their pitching staff has allowed 35 runs in the last five contests, resulting in a five-game losing streak heading into their next series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
It is nearly impossible for a team to win when that many runs are put on the board by their opponents. And that has been the case for the Nationals, with a pair of games where double-digit runs were allowed during this stretch.
The New York Yankees dominated Washington in their most recent series. The Nationals were trying to avoid a sweep in the finale, but a disastrous third inning sunk their chances. Now it is up to Mitchell Parker -- who is the probable pitcher for the Rays opener -- to send the skid.
Washington is back on their home field to close out August. For most teams, that would be a good thing, but somehow they have less wins when they are in the nation's capital as they do on the road. Because of that, it will be even more of a challenge to snap their current losing streak.
Parker has not been great lately to say the least. In his last two starts alone he has allowed 11 earned runs across only 6.2 innings on the mound. He will have his work cut out for him if he's going to get his team back on track.
Nationals At Home This Season
The best starting pitcher for Washington this season has been MacKenzie Gore, but it doesn't look like he will take the mound against Tampa Bay. However, the next best two in terms of ERA are Parker and Jake Irvin.
Irvin is listed as the probable starter for Game 2 on Saturday, which is a big deal for the Nationals as they try to hold off a Rays offense that can get hot and put up runs early. And if Parker falters during his start, it will be up to the right-hander to end the losing streak.
There is another helpful factor in play and it is at the expense of Tampa Bay. The Rays hitters are significantly worse when they are on the road. Brandon Lowe and Johnathan Aranda are the only two who post an OPS over .800 when playing at away stadiums.
Washington is going to need help from everywhere if they are going to bounce back from their recent poor performances.