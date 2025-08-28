Nationals Set Mitchell Parker as Probable Starter for Rays Series Opener
After a day off for both teams, the Washington Nationals and the Tampa Bay Rays will start a three-game series at Nationals Park on Friday.
The Nationals (53-80) have lost seven of their last 10 games and have lost their five straight games. Washington’s last series ended in a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees. The Rays (64-69) have won four of their last 10 games and have lost each of their last two games.
Friday’s game is set for 6:45 p.m. eastern. Saturday’s game is set for 4:05 p.m. while the finale on Sunday will begin at 1:35 p.m. Both teams have set their probable starting pitchers for the series but are subject to change.
Friday: Mitchell Parker vs. Adrian Houser
The left-handed Parker (7-14, 6.01) will take the ball for the Nationals and is trying to turn his season around down the stretch. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA in his last seven starts, with 21 strikeouts and 13 walks in 32.2 innings. In his last start against Philadelphia, he gave up six hits and six earned runs in five innings as he took the loss. He struck out three and walked one.
Houser (7-4, 2.88) was traded to the Rays from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline and he’s continued to have a bounce-back season. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA in his last three starts, with 10 strikeouts and six walks. He claimed the win in his last start against St. Louis, as he gave up six hits and four earned runs in 6.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
Saturday: Jake Irvin vs. Ryan Pepiot
Irvin (8-9, 5.40) is a right-hander who is coming off a brief start against Philadelphia. He gave up six hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings as he took the loss. He struck out two and walked two. He is 1-4 with an 8.35 ERA in his last seven starts, with 16 strikeouts and 14 walks in 32.1 innings. The third-year starter has struck out 99 this season.
Pepiot (9-10, 3.82) won his last start against St. Louis. He gave up just one hit and no earned runs in five innings. He struck out three and walked one. He is 3-3 with a 5.12 ERA in his last seven starts, with 39 strikeouts and 15 walks in 38.2 innings. Pepiot has already set a career high for innings in a season as he has 153 innings entering the game.
Sunday: Brad Lord vs. Ian Seymour
Lord (4-7, 3.84), a right-hander, solidified his place in the starting rotation after Michael Soroka was traded at the deadline. He lost his last start against the Yankees, as he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two. He is 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA in his last seven starts, with 26 strikeouts and 10 walks in 35.2 innings.
Seymour (2-0, 3.18) is a left-hander who just joined the rotation out of the bullpen. He made his Major League debut as a starter against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, as he claimed the victory. He gave up one hit and no earned runs in five innings, as he struck out eight and walked one. In 13 games he has struck out 34 and walked nine in 28.1 innings.