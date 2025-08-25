Nationals Pitching Prospect Jarlin Susana Making Case for Promotion to Triple-A
The Washington Nationals have had a difficult season in many regards at the MLB level, with a 53-77 record to their name. It is clear that a playoff push is out of the question even if they haven't been offiically eliminated yet.
With that said, there is some hope for the franchise when it comes to their future, with multiple young talents finding their stride, both at the major league level and on the farm system as they work their way up through the pipeline.
One of the prospects who has really started to kick up his performance recently is Jarlin Susana, the No. 3 prospect in the Nationals system, according to MLB Pipeline. The 2022 international free agent signing proved his worth after inking his $1.7 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and even more so since being traded to Washington.
Now, he has the opportunity to make one more leap to Triple-A if his momentum keeps up, putting him only one step away from the MLB as the 2026 season kicks off.
How Has Susana Performed During the Month of August?
Entering spring training next year that close to a Major League debut would be great news for the young pitcher, as he looks to continue to improve on his game and live up to the expectations placed on him.
During the month of August, Susana has turned things up a notch to a degree that had not been seen in Double-A prior. After struggling with an injury earlier this year, it seems as though he has found something to tap into that was not there previously.
Throughout August, he has made five starts, posting a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 44 strikeouts, nine walks, allowing only 10 hits and one home run in 23.2 innings. Additionally, opponents are batting .128 against him, which is impressive given his small sample size previously in Harrisburg.
This is exactly what Washington is looking for out of their No. 3 prospect: consistent production across the course of a month or two with some strong outings to show he has what it takes to pitch in the big.
During his latest outing on Aug. 24, Susana went five innings and picked up 10 strikeouts to three walks, allowing just one earned run and two hits.
While a promotion to Triple-A may still be a bit far away for Susana given that he is still ramping up from his setback, he is growing closer with each performance to being considered for one, which hopefully comes prior to the 2026 season.