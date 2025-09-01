Nationals Pitching Prospect Riley Cornelio Continues Dominant Stretch

Riley Cornelio struck out 7 without issuing a walk in 6.0 innings of 3-run ball in @RocRedWings 4-3 win on Saturday night.



He leads Washington's system in ERA (3.08), opp. AVG (.204) and WHIP (1.12) and is 2nd in SO (117). pic.twitter.com/h3o3sZL3mC