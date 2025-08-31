Former Nationals Closer Named Top MLB Trade Deadline Acquisition for Tigers
The Washington Nationals spent May and the start of June looking like possible party-crashers in the National League wild card race, but reality struck, and a lengthy run of losing moved them back into the sellers' column at the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
The Nationals, fresh off the decision to dismiss general manager Mike Rizzo, moved right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka, outfielder Alex Call and relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis Garcia. There was speculation surrounding ace MacKenzie Gore, but the team opted to hang on to him as the cornerstone of their starting rotation for years to come.
But the biggest player they ended up moving this season was Kyle Finnegan, the club's longtime closer who was sent to the Detroit Tigers for a pair of prospects. Finnegan was in the midst of the worst season of his career, but given his status as an established high-leverage reliever, he was able to fetch a decent return for his former club.
Former Nationals Closer Kyle Finnegan Thriving with Detroit Tigers
With a month of space separating us from the trade deadline, pundits are looking back at the results and evaluating the winners and losers of the crucial player movement period with the benefit of some hindsight. MLB.com analyst Brian Murphy has Finnegan pegged as the No. 6 player on his list.
"After registering a 4.38 ERA across 39 innings with the Nationals, Finnegan has thrown 13 1/3 scoreless innings with Detroit," Murphy wrote. "That has included three hits, three walks, 18 strikeouts and four saves in as many chances. He's a leading reason why the Tigers' bullpen has the game's second-best ERA this month (2.92)."
Murphy noted also that the Tigers seem to have instructed Finnegan to up his splitter usage from about a quarter of the time in Washington to over half of his offerings in Detroit. The result has been a huge spike in his strikeout rate, which has gone from 7.4 to 12.2 on a per-nine inning basis.
Finnegan is destined to play a major role in determining just how successful the season is for the Tigers, meaning Nats fans could have a chance to watch one of their former stars thrive on a World Series run.
In return, Washington got a pair of pitching prospects in Josh Randall and R.J. Sales. Both of those players have struggled with their new organization. Randall owns a 6.27 ERA in four starts with High-A Wilmington, though he fared better with Single-A Fredericksburg. Sales was thriving with Detroit's Single-A affiliate, but that success has not translated to Fredericksburg, where he has a 4.91 ERA in his first four starts.