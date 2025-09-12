Nationals Predicted To Allow Veteran Slugger To Leave in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals have a lot of items on their to-do list this offseason. A new brain trust needs to be put together with an interim general manager and manager. Whoever takes those jobs has their work cut out for them getting this roster up to snuff.
After winning 71 games in back-to-back years, the Nationals took a major step back in 2025. They have struggled in virtually every facet of the game, failing to build upon what looked like a strong foundation emerging in 2024. In recent weeks, the bullpen has provided some real optimism moving forward, stepping up with the starting rotation not producing much regularly.
For Washington to truly get back on track, the young players in the organization need to continue developing. Right fielder Dylan Crews has been marred by injuries and ineffectiveness at the Major League level. Can Brady House prove to be the everyday third baseman? What will happen with Luis Garcia Jr., who has regressed in 2025 after a breakout last year?
Bringing in a few veterans to help steady the ship would make a lot of sense. The strategy Mike Rizzo used last offseason, signing several players to one-year deals, was the right move. Unfortunately, not many of the players were able to make a positive impact.
Josh Bell Predicted To Not Return to Nationals
One of the veterans he signed who remains with the team is Josh Bell. He was expected to provide a much-needed boost at first base, along with Nathaniel Lowe. Given his track record, an infusion of power was expected in the lineup.
After a brutal start to the season, the slugging switch-hitter has come alive. Bell is on pace to finish with a positive bWAR for the first time since the 2022 campaign, which he started with the Nationals before being traded along with Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. In the second half, he has a .264/.360/.486 slash line with nine home runs, four doubles and 22 RBI in only 140 at-bats.
That second-half production should be enough for a team to give him a chance in 2026, but don’t expect it to be with Washington. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently made predictions about how teams would handle their top free agents this upcoming offseason. He has predicted that the Nationals will let Bell depart.
An upgrade at first base and designated hitter will likely be sought out. Other predictions have been made about how Washington could fill those voids, potentially turning to a veteran duo once again to help stabilize a franchise in need of as much help as possible.