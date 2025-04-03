Nationals Predicted To Send Multiple First-Timers to All-Star Game
The 2025 MLB regular season has been a struggle for the Washington Nationals out of the gate when it comes to the win-loss column.
They are off to a 1-4 start, as their bullpen has imploded on a few occasions to blow games that were there for the taking. Only nine runs have been scored against starting pitchers in 27.1 innings. In 16.2 innings, the relief pitchers have surrendered 20.
There were some concerns coming into the season about the bullpen and the issues have wasted no time rearing their ugly head.
Better days should be on the horizon, but it is a disappointing start, nonetheless for the Nationals.
One of the starting pitchers who had a gem not result in a victory was MacKenzie Gore, who had a historic outing on Opening Day against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The talented lefty mowed down his opponents, striking out 13 of the 18 batters he faced through six shutout innings. Only one hit was surrendered to Kyle Schwarber, but Washington lost the game 7-3 in 10 innings.
It was an excellent way to start the campaign for Gore, who showcased his ace-like talents down the stretch of the 2024 campaign with an incredible September.
Possessing all of the talent in the world, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that the team’s ace is going to take that next step in 2025, making the All-Star team for the first time.
In a recent piece highlighting way-too-early MLB All-Star roster predictions, the Nationals star is one of nine starting pitchers to make the National League team, with Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres starting the game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rueter took his prediction a step further, as he doesn’t think Gore will be attending the festivities alone.
Washington is going to send a second player, left fielder James Wood, to the Midsummer Classic, in the baseball writer’s opinion. It would be the second year in a row that occurred, as the team sent shortstop CJ Abrams and closer Kyle Finnegan to the All-Star Game in 2024.
The talented slugger made his MLB debut last year on July 1. After a slow start, he quickly adjusted to Major League pitching, putting together a very strong rookie campaign.
He was a well above-average producer with a 122 OPS+, showcasing his diverse skill set with nine home runs, 13 doubles, four triples and 14 stolen bases. There isn’t a player in baseball who possesses his combination of sheer size and power, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 234 pounds, and speed and athleticism.
The futures of Gore and Wood are both incredibly bright, as this would be the first of likely many All-Star nominations for the emerging duo.