Nationals Quiet About MLB Draft Intentions, Seem To Be Leaning in This Direction
The day is finally here for the Washington Nationals.
They have been on the clock in the 2025 MLB draft since it was revealed they had the No. 1 overall pick, but after a winding road of evaluations that had a wrench thrown into the process when longtime general manager Mike Rizzo was fired, they are set to add a potential difference maker to their organization.
Who is it going to be, though?
For a while, it seemed like the Nationals were going to select Ethan Holliday, the prep star who is the son of multi-time All-Star Matt Holliday and the younger brother of current Baltimore Orioles slugger and former No. 1 pick himself, Jackson Holliday.
It's easy to see why Washington might have gone down that route.
Holliday has a huge ceiling, and with the Nationals not quite ready to be contenders just yet, selecting someone first overall who has the chance to be the best player in this draft class makes sense.
However, things started to change after the College World Series when LSU pitcher Kade Anderson became a household name with what he did to lead the Tigers to a national championship.
All of a sudden, Washington was linked to the left-hander more and more often.
Where do things stand entering the day of the draft?
The Nationals are still holding things close to the vest, but according to Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post, it sounds like they are not going to take Holliday.
If Washington passes on Holliday, it seems like Anderson will be the choice.
Since the Nationals are such a pitcher-needy franchise, selecting someone who can slide into their farm system and immediately be a rapid riser would help out tremendously.
But to pass on both Holliday and Anderson would be shocking, especially if they draft another prep position player like Eli Willits who is also an infielder.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
Perhaps Washington is just throwing everyone off the trail and they will select either Holliday or Anderson, giving them an impact hitter or arm who could become a face of their franchise.
However, the Nationals could also have a surprise up their sleeve based on what Svrluga reported.
