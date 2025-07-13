Nationals Recall Promising Double-A Pitcher After Optioning Shinnosuke Ogasawara
After a brutal loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, the Washington Nationals have made some roster changes.
It has been a disappointing season once again for the Nationals. This was a team that was hoping to take a step forward in 2025, but that hasn’t occurred. Washington is trending in the wrong direction heading into the All-Star break, with the team hovering right around being 20 games under .500.
There is little hope that they will be turning it around in the second half, and they will likely try to move some of their limited desirable assets at the deadline.
After the loss to the Brewers, the Nationals optioned starting pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara to the minors after two poor starts. The left-hander had an ERA of 9.45 in 6.2 innings pitched and will be heading to Triple-A to work on some things.
Now, with a spot on the roster open, they have recalled 22-year-old right-hander Andry Lara from Double-A.
The young right-hander made his MLB debut against the Detroit Tigers on July 2 and was impressive. In that game, he pitched three innings, didn’t allow a run and struck out four batters.
With Lara coming up, it will be interesting to see what interim manager Miguel Cairo does with him.
As a starting pitcher, this could be his chance to earn a spot in the rotation for the rest of the season if he performs well. But he also came on in relief during his lone Major League appearance.
Since things aren’t going well for the Nationals, calling up some of their young players to get them a chance in the Majors makes a lot of sense at this point.
Hopefully, Lara can make the most of this opportunity and carve out a role for himself.
