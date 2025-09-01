Nationals Rookies Andrew Alvarez, CJ Stubbs Make Franchise History in Debuts
The Washington Nationals season is out of the playoff picture, meaning anything in September is basically a trial run for a franchise looking to move on from 2025. They fired their manager, they fired their general manager and they are set to finish last in the division for the fifth time since winning the World Series in 2019.
The bright spots of the season have been important, but far and few between. James Wood and MacKenzie Gore showed real breakouts this season, but that has really been the extent of it. Dylan Crews has a .622 OPS, top pitching prospect Travis Sykora had Tommy John surgery and their No. 2 pitching prospect, Jarlin Susana, has dealt with injury.
Despite the hardships of the season as a whole, September got off to a historic start thanks to two prospects who made their debut on Labor Day.
Catcher C.J. Stubbs and Andrew Alvarez, a pitcher, made their big league debuts on Monday, becoming the second battery to make their debuts together since Shairon Martis and Luke Montz in 2008.
Washington’s New Battery Makes Franchise History
Before first pitch the two made Nationals history, which was impressive. What they did during the game made it even more special.
Alvarez was drafted in the 12th round of the 2021 draft and earned his promotion after posting a 3.90 ERA in 26 starts between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester this season.
The 26-year-old threw a gem in his debut, going five strong, allowing just one hit, striking out four and walking two batters. He became the first pitcher in Nationals history to throw at least five scoreless innings in his debut, according to Nationals Communications.
"It's awesome. I have to give all the credit to my catcher, the defense and they were able to get two runs early and I'm just very thankful," Alvarez said after the game, to reporters covering the game, including MASN.
Stubbs made his debut alongside Alvarez. Though it was history for Washington, it was old news for the two of them.
"To be able to come out here at Nats Park in front of my family and with Stubbs who, all through the minor leagues he's caught me..." Alvarez said of his catcher.
Stubbs was drafted in the 10th round of the 2019 draft by the Houston Astros before signing a minor league contract with the Nationals in May 2024. The 28-year-old is more of a defensive minded catcher, hitting just .148 across two levels this year.
The backstop's part of history is also impressive, becoming the first catcher in Nationals history to catch a shutout in his debut, according to Nationals Communications. It's the first time this feat has occurred since Sean Murphy did it for the then Oakland Athletics in 2019.
"... It was a warm welcome to Nats Park and we got a win. I was so happy to share it with Alvy (Andrew Alvarez) here. You know, going into that day, having all the nerves, we kind of calmed each other down..." Stubbs said of their performances.
Although the two aren't the most highly touted prospects in the system, both of them were able to take care of business and make history in a spot when rookies normally have the jitters. It was a day to remember for the two of them, now they will continue to work to earn a spot on the team moving forward.