Nationals Select Crowd-Pleasing Prep Outfielder in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Washington Nationals control their own destiny when it comes to the 2025 MLB draft, as they hold the No. 1 overall selection.
The Nats won the MLB draft lottery in December and have been sifting through their options ever since. But there’s one player on the board that most Washington fans hope the franchise will select.
In Baseball America’s most recent mock draft, the publication gave the fans what they want, as they selected prep outfield star Ethan Holliday out of Stillwater, Okla.
Who is Ethan Holliday?
Holliday is the younger son of former Major League star Matt Holliday and younger brother of current Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday. If Ethan goes No. 1 overall, that means he and Jackson would be No. 1 overall picks. Jackson held the honor in 2022.
Ethan, like his brother, is committed to Oklahoma State, where their uncle, Josh Holliday, is the head coach. The expectation is that Ethan is likely to follow his brother into the pro ranks, especially if he is No. 1 overall.
The publication points out Ethan’s strong hitting profile, improved defense and obvious MLB bloodlines as reasons for him going No. 1 overall.
But the writer who put together the mock, Carlos Collazo, wrote that Ethan going No. 1 overall isn’t a lock.
“My understanding is the Nationals still have a huge pool of names in consideration at this stage,” he wrote. “Seth Hernandez, Eli Willits and Aiva Arquette might be the headliners, but the group also seems to include nearly the entire top college pitching tier.”
Hernandez was the Nats’ selection in the publication’s April mock draft.
The Nationals selected shortstop Seaver King with their first-round pick in 2024. The former Wake Forest star is at High-A Wilmington and having an up-and-down first full professional season.
Washington’s 2023 first-round pick, outfielder Dylan Crews out of LSU, made his MLB debut last year and is the Nats’ starting right fielder. He is batting under .200 but Washington is committed to his development at the MLB level.
The Nationals went with prep players in back-to-back years before that. In 2022 Washington selected outfielder Elijah Green out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The 21-year-old’s development has been slow, and he is at Wilmington.
In 2021, the Nationals selected shortstop Brady House from Winder-Barrow High School in Georgia. He is at Triple-A Rochester and is seen as Washington’s third baseman of the future.
In 2020 the Nationals selected pitcher Cade Cavalli out of Oklahoma. The right-hander lost nearly two seasons to Tommy John surgery and is currently at Rochester. Washington expects him to join the Majors at some point this season.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.