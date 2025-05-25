Nationals Should Closely Monitor Paul Skenes’ Situation with Pirates
The Washington Nationals have done a great job of building a strong foundation for what they hope is their next championship core.
Several All-Stars have emerged in recent years, with shortstop CJ Abrams already reaching that level in 2024 and a few of his teammates looking to earn that impressive title in 2025.
Left fielder James Wood is turning into one of the most feared power hitters in baseball and is only scratching the surface of his potential with his opposite-field approach.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore is beginning to realize the impressive potential he possesses as an emerging ace. He is the best strikeout pitcher in baseball right now and has the makeup to be a front-end anchor.
With a clean payroll situation and a deep, highly-regarded farm system, the Nationals are in a position to make a splash in the near future, whether it is in free agency for an established star or a blockbuster trade.
One player who they should be closely monitoring the situation of is starting pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The reigning National League Rookie of the Year has already cemented himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. He represents what seems to be a dying breed, a workhorse with elite stuff, a true generational talent.
It is fair to wonder why the Pirates would even entertain trading him away, but given their inability to develop any positional players and refusal to spend money, it is fair to wonder if they will ever put a contending team around him.
What Could Nationals Offer to Pirates for Paul Skenes Look Like?
With their unwillingness to spend, Washington is a team that could really intrigue Pittsburgh with a trade package to draw their attention.
The Nationals could start their offer with the player who was selected right behind Skenes in the 2023 MLB Draft, his former LSU Tigers teammate, Dylan Crews.
The right fielder hasn’t quite found his way at the Major League level yet, but possesses the skill set to be a multi-time All-Star and true five-tool player.
Seaver King could be involved in the trade package as well with the Pirates having zero luck finding a long-term answer at shortstop.
If Pittsburgh wants more pitching in return, the Nationals have Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana that could be the centerpiece of a trade package as well.
Washington hit it out of the park when they traded Juan Soto, who had three pennant runs left under team control, to the San Diego Padres. Skenes has five and is worth, right now, more than what the Padres surrendered.
In desperate need of outfield help, Robert Hassell III, another player from the Soto package and Daylen Lile, who both made their Major League debuts this past week, could be in the mix as well.
Crews, King, one of Sykora and Susana and one of Lile and Hassell might be enough to get the Pirates to the negotiating table. If they want players closer to being Big League contributors, pitcher Cade Cavalli could be intriguing, as well as third baseman Brady House.
Nothing should be off the table for Washington, who would have one of the best young one-two punches atop their rotation adding Skenes alongside Gore.