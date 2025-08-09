Nationals Slugger Luis Garcia Jr. Gets Encouraging Injury Update
For the moment, the Washington Nationals are making do without Luis Garcia Jr. at second base.
Garcia was scratched from the lineup right before Friday’s game with what the Nationals called back tightness, which he complained about after batting practice against San Francisco. José Tena started in his place on short notice.
On Saturday, the Nationals went with veteran utility man Paul Dejong at second base. But the news is encouraging about Garcia.
Luis Garcia Jr’s MRI Results
The Nationals had Garcia get an MRI on Saturday morning to rule out anything serious. Interim manager Miguel Cairo said the results of the scan were encouraging.
“He went and did an MRI this morning, and everything is negative, so he’s fine,” Cairo said to reporters, including MASN’s Mark Zuckerman. “Maybe it just tightened up. We did the MRI just to make sure everything was fine, so that’s good news.”
Sitting him for a second day is a precaution for Washington, which doesn’t want to do without Garcia for any length of time. The Nationals have been without outfielder Dylan Crews since May. Like Garcia, he is a cornerstone for the franchise’s future.
Garcia has avoided the injury list this season. His only absence was for three days in May when he was moved to the paternity list for the birth of his child.
Luis Garcia Jr’s 2025 Season
Garcia, who is in his sixth year in Washington but in his third full season, is having another productive year. In 101 games he’s slashed .263/.302/.399 with a .701 OPS, along with nine home runs and 50 RBI. He also has 22 doubles.
With shortstop C.J. Abrams, the pair have been a cornerstone of the franchise’s attempt to rebuild since it won the 2019 World Series.
Unlike Abrams, who was imported in via trade from the San Diego Padres in 2022, Garcia has been with the Nationals his entire professional career after he signed an international free agent contract in 2016 out of the Dominican Republic.
He made his MLB debut three years later and has been a consistent hitter throughout his career. For 566 career games he has a slash of .269/.302/.408 with 51 home runs and 253 RBI.
The 25-year-old is arbitration eligible this offseason and can become a free agent in 2028.
