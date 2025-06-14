Nationals Slugger Seen as Potential Mariners Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
The Washington Nationals have been competitive this year, but they do look like a team that will ultimately be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Unlike some of the other teams near the bottom of the standings, the Nationals have several excellent building blocks in place, meaning the end of their rebuild could be on the horizon.
That future outlook can be improved because also unlike some of the bottom feeders, Washington has some legitimate trade assets that will be made available ahead of the deadline.
Closer Kyle Finnegan is going to garner a lot of attention as one of the top relief pitchers on the market. An All-Star in 2024, he is performing even better in 2025.
Utility man Amed Rosario has been a solid contributor and might draw some interest from contenders who need insurance at multiple positions.
Another intriguing name who could be mentioned on the rumor mill is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Acquired from the Texas Rangers in an offseason deal in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia, the former Silver Slugger is in the midst of the least productive offensive season of his career.
Lowe has an OPS+ of 91, which would be a single-season low, with a .229/.293/.376 slash line through 68 games and 283 plate appearances.
He has shown more power this season than recent years with nine home runs and a home run rate of 3.2% to go along with 11 doubles, but he hasn’t made quite the impact the Nationals had hoped for.
His strikeout rate has increased with his walk rate decreasing, not what a team wants to see from a newly acquired player.
As a result, he has become a popular name on the rumor mill in recent weeks. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed him as a potential trade target for the Seattle Mariners.
In need of corner infielders, Lowe is someone the Mariners are familiar with from his time with their American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers.
Under contract through the 2026 campaign, he wouldn’t be a rental for Seattle, who hasn’t received much production from Rowdy Tellez at first base this year.
At the very least, Lowe will provide a positive impact with his glove, with +2 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 73rd percentile, with an Outs Above Average of +2, which is in the 86th percentile.
