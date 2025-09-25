Nationals Outfielder James Wood Joins Alfonso Soriano in This Impressive Stat
The Washington Nationals are now coming off a striking 4-3 win against the Atlanta Braves that took place on Wednesday night. The franchise managed to avoid yet another series sweep at the hands of the Braves.
Last week, Atlanta won the set by a large margin, and it looked like this series was heading in the same direction. However, several Nationals' players had a strong night and rallied for a victory. One young outfielder, in particular, served as a standout on the field and carved his name into franchise history.
James Wood Joins Ranks Among Alfonso Soriano
On Wednesday night, Wood played a large role in Washington's tight win. He smacked a homer to center field at the top of the sixth inning, marking home run No. 29 for the left-handed hitter. His hit inched him closer to reaching No. 30 this season, and the wait didn't last for long. During the eighth inning, he sent another homer to center field.
With the numbers he posted, Wood sits alongside former Nationals' outfielder Alfonso Soriano as the only Washington players (2005-present) to hit 30 home runs and steal 15 bases in a single season, as reported by Nationals Communications on X.
Soriano was with the franchise for one season in 2006 before joining the Chicago Cubs, where he remained for several years. During his time with Washington, he posted 41 doubles, two triples and 46 home runs, along with 41 stolen bases. Although he announced his retirement in November 2014, he remains a large part of MLB history, particularly once he entered the 40-40 club of 40 steals and 40 homers in one season.
It's a great honor for Wood to be able to join Soriano and proudly represent his franchise. Wood is a rising star who hasn't been in the Major Leagues for very long. He was the overall pick No. 62 in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft and made his debut in 2024. He's currently slashing .256/.352/.475 this season with 38 doubles and 30 home runs.
Now that the Nationals' set against Atlanta has concluded, the franchise is now heading into a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Both teams are ranked at the bottom of their respective divisions, but are enduring a brutal losing streak. With Washington's latest victory over the Braves, perhaps they will be able to enter Friday's game with newfound confidence.