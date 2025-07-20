Nationals' Star Pitching Prospect Makes Long-Awaited Return to Mound
The Washington Nationals have had a difficult season so far at the MLB level, but with an influx of young talent coming in, they have some hope yet.
Many of their prospects have made MLB debuts this season just in the first half, and with multiple high-level arms coming up through the farm system rather rapidly, there may just be a few more in the coming months.
One such player is No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana, who has been very solid during his time in the minor leagues, but unfortunately suffered an injury in May. After dealing with an elbow sprain for about two months, he is now set to make his return to the mound, thankfully.
The start will come on July 20 against the Aberdeen Ironbirds with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Nationals' High-A affiliate.
After missing a pretty substantial clip of time due to this injury, it is great to see him back in the rotation and making a start. Hopefully, the injury is fully in the clear by now, and the duration of the setback was more of a precaution than anything.
While he still has work to do in producing at a higher level, Susana has been at least solid so far in his minor league career. So far in 2025 with Double-A Harrisburg, he has a 4.15 ERA, 1.692 WHIP, 38 strikeouts to 20 walks, only two home runs allowed and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
He will now have the chance to rehab one level lower than that, and work his way back up to Harrisburg after hopefully a few quality starts.
