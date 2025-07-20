Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals' Star Pitching Prospect Makes Long-Awaited Return to Mound

The Washington Nationals have been without one of their best prospects for a few months now, but he is now set to make a start after recovering from injury.

Jeremy Trottier

Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jarlin Susana (91) pitches in the fifth inning of the Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park.
Mar 15, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jarlin Susana (91) pitches in the fifth inning of the Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals have had a difficult season so far at the MLB level, but with an influx of young talent coming in, they have some hope yet.

Many of their prospects have made MLB debuts this season just in the first half, and with multiple high-level arms coming up through the farm system rather rapidly, there may just be a few more in the coming months.

More News: AL West Contenders Named Best Trade Fit for Nationals' Kyle Finnegan

One such player is No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana, who has been very solid during his time in the minor leagues, but unfortunately suffered an injury in May. After dealing with an elbow sprain for about two months, he is now set to make his return to the mound, thankfully.

The start will come on July 20 against the Aberdeen Ironbirds with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Nationals' High-A affiliate.

After missing a pretty substantial clip of time due to this injury, it is great to see him back in the rotation and making a start. Hopefully, the injury is fully in the clear by now, and the duration of the setback was more of a precaution than anything.

More News: Nationals Have Five Players Listed as Trade Chips Ahead of Deadline

While he still has work to do in producing at a higher level, Susana has been at least solid so far in his minor league career. So far in 2025 with Double-A Harrisburg, he has a 4.15 ERA, 1.692 WHIP, 38 strikeouts to 20 walks, only two home runs allowed and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

He will now have the chance to rehab one level lower than that, and work his way back up to Harrisburg after hopefully a few quality starts.

For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News