Nationals Star Prospect Named Player Who Should Be Called Up to Big Leagues
The Washington Nationals have had their ups and downs during the 2025 MLB regular season, but squint hard enough, and it is easy to see a team that is on the rise.
Foundational pieces have emerged both in the lineup and on the mound with left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and the starting pitching duo of MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin all performing at a high level.
Catcher Keibert Ruiz and another starting pitcher, Mitchell Parke,r have also had some incredible bright spots to this point.
Alas, their performances have not been enough to overcome the underwhelming production provided by others on the roster.
Two legitimate weaknesses have emerged as the season has moved along: third base and in the bullpen.
The Nationals have seen some improvements from their relief staff after moving on from two veteran free agent busts, Colin Poche and Lucas Sims.
Veteran Andrew Chafin and youngsters Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry have stepped up big time to stabalize things in front of closer Kyle Finnegan.
Unfortunately, the same turnaround has not existed at third base, which has been a weakness with veteran Paul DeJong sidelined after being hit in the face by a pitch.
Jose Tena has received a majority of the playing time there along with utliliy man Amed Rosasrio. The veteran has provided a nice spark with a 115 OPS+; Tena has struggled with an OPS+ of 84.
That could certainly play a part in Jim Callis of MLB.com naming one of their star prospects, third baseman Brady House, as a player who should be called up to the Big Leagues.
“The rebuilding Nationals don't have the same sense of urgency as most of the other teams on this list, but they also have a hole at third base they could fill with their 2021 first-round pick. House still has some rough edges to smooth out with his plate discipline and hot-corner defense, but he's also batting .282/.344/.497 with eight homers in 42 Triple-A games at age 21,” Callis wrote.
Washington has nothing to lose promoting House and seeing how he acclimates himself to the Major League level.
The team’s playoff chances are nearly zero percent already and it would be a good idea to get ahead of his development and see if he is someone that can be a foundational piece moving forward or if the hot corner is a need which has to be addressed in the offseason.