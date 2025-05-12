Nationals Young Infielder Breaks Back Into Top 100 Prospect Rankings
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, one of the positions the Washington Nationals still needed to figure things out at was at third base.
They signed veteran Paul DeJong to handle the job on Opening Day, but he wasn’t considered a long-term option. He is also sidelined after being hit in the face with a pitch earlier this year, pushing Jose Tena into a more prominent role along with the versatile Amed Rosario.
The results, as expected, have been underwhelming for the most part.
It feels as if it is a matter of when, not if, one of their top prospects, Brady House, will be penciled into the lineup by manager Dave Martinez.
A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Ga., the talented third baseman has been quickly moving through the Nationals' minor league system over the last few years.
In his third professional season in 2024, he had already gotten a taste of Triple-A Rochester, but his performance was a bit underwhelming.
Where Is Brady House in MLB Prospect Rankings?
House had a slash line of .250/.280/.375, hitting six home runs and 10 doubles. But he struck out an astronomical 68 times in only 236 plate appearances, resulting in a 28.8% strikeout rate.
He has seen a slight drop in strikeout rate with a 28.1% thus far in 2025, going down 43 times in 153 plate appearances.
While that remains a concern, House has re-entered the top 100 prospect list over at MLB Pipeline because of an improvement in the rest of his game.
“House dropped out of the Top 100 this offseason because of an overly aggressive approach in his first taste of Triple-A with Rochester last season. He’s still swinging outside the zone more than you’d typically like, but the chase rate isn’t as extreme, enabling his trademark power to play better in games. He’s performing at an above-average level for Triple-A to begin ‘25, and he still doesn’t turn 22 until next month,” wrote Sam Sykstra of MLB.com.
He has produced a .283/.346/.464 slash line with five home runs, eight doubles, one triple and 18 RBI.
House looks much more comfortable at the plate against improved pitching, and if things continue trending in the direction they are at the Major League level, it wouldn’t hurt to see what he can do against the best of the best.
He could very well be the future of the franchise at the hot corner, but that strikeout rate needs to continue coming down for him to find sustainable success at the next level.