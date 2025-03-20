Nationals Star Prospects 'Not That Far Away' From Reaching Majors in 2025
When the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres ahead of the deadline in 2021, the return package they got back was loaded with young talent.
That was to be expected for moving a player like Soto who has Hall of Fame potential, but the Nationals got back players who could impact their Major League roster immediately in addition to others who could be possible future stars.
Pitcher MacKenzie Gore and shortstop CJ Abrams were the headliners and the first two to appear for Washington, but Robert Hassell III was seen as someone who could be the next star outfielder for this franchise when his time to be called up came.
However, that hasn't been the case for the youngster just yet.
And it's been the other outfield prospect acquired in the deal -- James Wood -- who has become a cornerstone for the Nationals and looks like a potential face of the franchise.
Wood was a shoo-in to make the Opening Day roster.
Meanwhile, Hassell was fighting for his.
Hassell had a strong showing during the spring, building upon an eye-opening Arizona Fall League performance that reinvigorated confidence that he could ultimately reach his ceiling. But it wasn't enough for him to earn a roster spot.
He'll begin his season in Triple-A after being part of the recent roster cuts, hoping he can perform well enough there where he can be a call-up later in the year.
Same goes for Brady House, Washington's top-ranked position player in their pipeline outside of Dylan Crews.
The Nationals have high hopes for both Hassell and House, but they want to give them everyday reps to start the season.
That doesn't mean they're both going to be on the farm for the entire 2025 campaign, though.
"It's all about consistency with those guys. They're young, and they're still learning ... Those two guys will definitely be a part of our future, and they're not that far away," manager Dave Martinez said, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
When their time might come will be seen.
In addition to the starting trio of Wood, Crews and Jacob Young in the outfield, Alex Call will be the fourth outfielder alongside super utility man Amed Rosario, who has emerged as a leader in this young clubhouse.
Offseason signing Paul DeJong is going to play at the hot corner, with Jose Tena and Rosario also in the mix there.
It's a crowded outlook for both Hassell and House, but Washington is going to give them a chance at some point this season.
When that is will be determined by how they play in the minors.