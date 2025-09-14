Nationals Starting Pitcher Andrew Alvarez Has Looked Outstanding in First Few Starts
The Washington Nationals have had a pretty brutal 2025 season when it comes to their production at the MLB level, with many of their young talents starting to prove their worth, but not exactly gelling as a unit as of yet. They are still a decent way away from being a competitive squad and making a playoff appearance, but they hope that changes soon.
One of the names who recently earned his promotion to the MLB was starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez, who has made three starts so far. In that span of time, he has looked outstanding for the Nationals, which is a huge positive moving into the start of the 2026 campaign.
A 12th-round pick of the 2021 draft, Alvarez has spent plenty of time in the minor leagues honing his craft and continuing to grow as a player. Now, it seems as though the work and effort have paid off. After 112 minor league appearances, he is now showing what he can do on the biggest stage, as he continues to dominate MLB competition through his first few showings.
How Has Alvarez Produced Statistically Through His First Three Starts?
Across these first few starts for Alvarez, he has pitched 15.2 innings, posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, .125 batting average allowed, 11 strikeouts, six walks, seven hits allowed and one home run allowed. With only two runs allowed across those 15.2 innings, it is clear that Alvarez came prepared for his MLB debut and has become one of the more important arms for Washington already.
Unfortunately, in his latest start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the bullpen collapsed following his six-inning shutout, as the relievers allowed five runs and ultimately lost the game 5-1. The offense didn't help much either, only posting three hits in the game while striking out 10 times.
Hopefully, some more support for Alvarez comes in 2026 as he looks to be a critical part of this Nationals starting rotation. He should be in consideration to be one of the front-line starters behind MacKenzie Gore.
At 26 years old, Alvarez will look to continue his path towards becoming one of the team's best starting pitchers, which is something he has done in these first few weeks of his Major League career, by showing he is a force to be reckoned with.
While the strikeout numbers should come along given his impressive pitch mix, it will take time, and hopefully an offseason of preparation with the Major League squad will help him find even more of a foothold.