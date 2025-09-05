Nationals Rookie Andrew Alvarez Slated to Anchor Rotation Against Cubs
The Washington Nationals have set their three-man rotation for this weekend’s series with the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Alvarez will start Sunday’s finale.
Alvarez (1-0) had his contract selected by the Nationals in advance of Washington’s game on Monday against Miami. He was called up to take the spot of MacKenzie Gore, who is out with an injury. He will face the Cubs on one additional day of rest, which lines up with how he is used in the minor leagues, where starters traditionally pitch one day per week.
He set a Nationals record and matched another along the way. To match a record, he needed help from his batterymate, catcher C.J. Stubbs, who was also called up for that game. The pair became the first Nationals rookie pitcher and catcher to make their MLB debut on the same day since Sept. 4, 2008, when Shairon Martis and Luke Montz played their first MLB games on the same day.
The record was his performance. Alvarez became the first pitcher in Nationals history, dating back to 2005, to throw at least five scoreless innings in his MLB debut. He gave up a hit, struck out five and walked four. Cairo pulled him after five innings to preserve the lead and the bullpen closed out the game. The Cubs have not set their starter for Sunday’s game.
Nationals-Cubs Rotation for This Weekend
Friday’s opener, which starts at 2:20 p.m. eastern, will feature Washington right-hander Jake Irvin (8-10, 5.42) against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (1-1, 4.05). Irvin enters the game with a 1-5 record and a 7.53 ERA in his last seven starts, including 18 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34.2 innings. Assad returned from injury last month and is in the rotation for a pair of injured starters, Jameson Taillon and Michael Soroka. He has 10 strikeouts and five walks in 20 innings in four starts. The game will be on AppleTV+.
Saturday’s game, also set for 2:20 p.m., will feature Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (4-8, 4.34) against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd (12-7, 2.94).
Lord has lost his last two starts, including a three-inning performance against Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he allowed five hits and seven earned runs. In his last seven starts he is 2-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 34.2 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks. Now a full-time starter with the trade of Sokora to the Cubs, he has struck out 85 and walked 35 in 103.2 innings.
Boyd took a no-decision in his last start against Colorado on Sunday. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and four earned runs. In his last seven starts he has a 1-4 record with a 5.09 ERA in 40.2 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 13 walks. As he enters his 28 starts, he has struck out 142 and walked 37 in 159.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .230 against him.