Nationals Surprisingly Linked to Prize Free Agent Outfielder This Offseason
The Washington Nationals have hired Paul Toboni as president of baseball operations, as they look toward the future as early as 2026. What decisions end up being made this winter in terms of the roster is anyone’s guess.
One thing that Toboni has is some promising young players who made significant strides in 2025 for the future. They have some young outfielders who are ready to be the future for the Nationals, with James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Daylen Lile. They are projected to be the starters next year.
Toboni could look to make a free agent splash or two this winter, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report surprisingly linked the top potential outfield free agent to Washington.
Could the Nationals Sign Kyle Tucker in Free Agency?
Reuter listed 10 teams that could be a landing spot for Kyle Tucker this offseason. Some of the normal big spenders, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies among the teams as a potential landing spot for next season. He also included the Nationals, albeit with the least likely chances of them signing him.
“Once upon a time, the Nationals made a shocking free agency splash when they signed Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million deal, signaling to the baseball world they were ready to make a move up the standings. Could Kyle Tucker serve a similar purpose 15 years later?,'' Reuter wrote.
Signing Werth was a long time ago, the winter of 2010, and during his time in the nation's capital, Washington made the playoffs four times. They lost in the National League Division Series each time, but it set the tone of the 2019 World Series championship.
"Convincing him to spurn proven contenders in favor of signing onto a rebuilding team that has not made the postseason since 2019 will not be easy, but there is at least a history of spending that suggests the Nationals could be a dark horse in the Tucker sweepstakes,'' Reuter also wrote.
If the Nationals swing for Tucker, it would be surprising to see them come close to paying him what his projected market value is, according to Spotrac, which predicts a market value of $40.2 million a year. With the young outfielders in place, that would seem like a real stretch for Toboni to consider.
At 28 years old, it's hard to see the Nationals making that financial commitment going into a year where they are not expected to contend. Their young outfield in place is certainly something to be excited about in the future, and signing Tucker would block some of them. Just being listed as a potential landing spot for the Chicago Cubs star is a step in the right direction.