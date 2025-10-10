Why Nationals' Jacob Young Might Be One of MLB's Best Defensive Centerfielders
The Washington Nationals' lineup is full of star prospects in CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews, who hope to be the future of the team in the middle of the order. Abrams plays a premier position at shortstop, but Wood and Crews are corner defenders. For all of the recent prospect talent they've had, the Nationals didn't have a star centerfield prospect lying in wait.
That turned just fine for Washington who found Jacob Young, a player that has become one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. The 26-year-old made incredible play after incredible play patrolling center in 2025.
Although he isn't a star hitter, the Nationals may have found the answer in centerfield as they let their young core thrive elsewhere on the roster.
Washington Nationals 2025 Centerfield in Review
- Offense: Jacob Young (.231/.296/.287, 120 G, 2 HR, 31 RBI, 15 SB, 27 BB, 65 K, 10 2B, .583 OPS, 68 OPS+, 1.3 bWAR).
- Defense (Baseball Savant): Young (14 Outs Above Average, 2 Arm Value, 88.6 mph Arm Strength, 901.1 innings, 1.000 fielding percentage, 0 errors).
- Other Contributors (Games in Centerfield): Robert Hassell III (48 G, 42 GS), Dylan Crews (15 G, 13 GS).
Season Notes
Jacob Young missed a few weeks in the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury, but was still among the league leaders in defensive metrics. In 120 games, Young struggled at the plate posting a 68 OPS+ and .231 batting average. A year after stealing 33 bases, he dropped down to 15 bags in 30 less games.
His 1.3 bWAR was the third most on the team behind Abrams and Wood despite his OPS+ being worse than everyone else on the team other than catcher Riley Adams, mimmum 250 at-bats. His 14 OAA were in the 98th percentile.
Robert Hassell III played the next highest amount of games in center, with over half of his 70 games played coming at the position. Hassell provided more pop than Young, but had a worse OPS (.572) and defensive metrics (-1 OAA).
Crews got a little bit of action in center, but was mostly the team's rightfielder.
An Early Look at Centerfield in 2026
Young and Hassell were the two players who saw the most time in center in 2025. Given what each of them showed, Young has the clear edge at the position.
The bat still has a long ways to go, sure. But it was a clear setback from 2024, when Young's 85 OPS+ and 33 stolen bases got him up to 2.8 bWAR. The injury clearly took a toll on Young offensively and running wise. If he can return back to form, that's more than enough offense from him, especially when defense is taken into account.
Young's 14 outs above average were tied for the sixth best in baseball and fourth best among outfielders. He also prevented 13 runs, the fourth best among outfielders, according to Baseball Savant.
Young was flat out one of the best defensive players in baseball and that is something the Nationals simply cannot take out of the lineup, especially considering Hassell's -1 OAA this season.
Hassell came into this season with more prospect pedigree and a higher offensive upside. The rookie posted an .839 OPS in 76 Triple-A games this season. Sure, he could take over for Young, even in the near future if he continues to develop as a hitter.
His eight walks in 197 at-bats is concerning and even though he hit for a little more power, there isn't much justification to start him going into next season. That's not to say he can't win the job in the next year or two.
For now, Washington should be running Young out in center everyday and take advantage of his elite defense.