Nationals to Select Andrew Alvarez to Make MLB Debut Against Marlins
The Washington Nationals will reportedly select the contract of pitcher Andrew Alvarez so he can make his MLB debut on Monday against the Miami Marlins.
Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo told reporters before Sunday’s game that Alvarez would get the start. Nats Report first reported the potential move. Their report also noted that Washington would promote infielder Nasim Nuñez from Triple-A Rochester.
Neither move isn’t official yet and won’t be until Monday. Nuñez is already on the 40-man roster and only requires a 26-man move to clear space. The Nationals will have to select Alvarez’s contract from Triple-A Rochester and make both a 40-man and 26-man move to make room.
Washington needed a starter after it placed top left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He could return sometime this season, but the Nationals don’t intend to rush him. Gore, who was an All-Star this season, is 5-13 with a 4.15 ERA in 27 starts. His 173 strikeouts are among the most in the Majors for any starting pitcher.
About Andrew Alvarez
Alvarez is a 26-year-old left-hander who is in his fifth year of professional baseball. He was originally selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Nationals out of Cal Poly. This year is his first full season at Triple-A Rochester. He is not listed among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Nationals prospects.
In 25 starts this season he is 3-7 with a 4.10 ERA. He has struck out 114 and walked 52 in 123 innings. Batters are hitting .246 against him and he has a 1.35 WHIP. Alvarez started his pro career as a reliever.
After his draft selection in 2021 he was assigned to the Florida Complex League and was later moved to Class-A Fredericksburg. Combined he went 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in seven games, with 12 strikeouts and two walks. After getting his feet wet, he spent 2022 with Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington, where he went a combined 4-7 with a 5.00 ERA. He pitched in 28 games and started nine, as he allowed 34 walks and struck out 103 in 84.2 innings. Batters hit .261 against him.
In 2023 he was a full-time starter for the first time, splitting his time between Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg and had his best pro season. Combined he went 7-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 26 games, 22 of which were starts. He struck out 116 and walked 43 in 129.1 innings and allowed batters to hit .229 against him. He followed that with a 2024 season with Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, where he went 8-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 26 starts. He struck out 114 and walked 53 in 131.2 innings. He also allowed batters to his .244 against him.