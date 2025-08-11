Nationals Promote Electric Southpaw Alex Clemmey to Double-A
For teams playing as poorly as the Washington Nationals have this season, the only real silver lining to be found anywhere is in the progression of their young stars, and of the prospects they currently have working their way through the minor league ranks.
The Nationals certainly have several elite young talents that have broken through at the big league level so far in 2025, but they also have a number of other promising youngsters in their farm system that also figure to be contributors in the very near future as well.
Among this group of talented farmhands is 20-year-old left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey, who, according to Washington beat writer Andrew Golden, the team has just promoted up to Double-A Harrisburg following a dominant stint in High-A over the past several weeks.
Per Golden, the promising young southpaw has given up two or fewer earned runs in 13 of his last 14 starts dating back to May. Clemmey does still give up his fair share of walks, but the Nationals believe that he's ready to take that next step in his development.
Originally a second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Guardians back in 2023, Clemmey came over to Washington at last season's trade deadline in the Lane Thomas deal. As Golden reported, he's been very solid so far this year at the High-A level, posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across his 87.1 innings of work.
The lanky Rhode Island native also possesses some serious punch out stuff in his arsenal, racking up 113 K's so far this season, and 236 combined across the 180 total innings of minor league work he's put in so far since being drafted.
It's clear that pitching will be a massive need for the Nationals moving forward, and Clemmey certainly has all the tools necessary to be a quality rotation piece at the MLB level if he can cut down on the number of walks he gives up.
Any potential debut is still likely to be a couple of years away at that point, though, so it will be interesting to follow how he continues to develop in the meantime.