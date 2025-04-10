Nationals Unsure if Rookie Will Get Next Fill-In Start in Place of Michael Soroka
Over the last few years, one of the things that the Washington Nationals have had fortunate luck with is injuries to their pitching staff.
Since 2023, they have started the fewest number of different pitchers, 10, in the Major Leagues. But, just one week into the 2025 season, a change had to be made to their starting rotation.
Their free-agent addition, Michael Soroka, the highest-paid player on the team, exited his first start with an injury. He was eventually placed on the injured list with a right biceps strain after experiencing some discomfort during his debut against the Toronto Blue Jays.
With him unable to make his second turn through the rotation, manager Dave Martinez had a decision to make.
It wouldn’t have surprised anyone if the team had decided to go with Jackson Rutledge in his spot since he was the player who was promoted to take Soroka’s spot on the roster.
But the Nationals opted to go in a different direction.
Against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, it was rookie Brad Lord who took the mound as the starting pitcher.
It was a role he was used to fill, as he was used as a starter in 2024 in the minor leagues and for 42 out of his 52 appearances as a professional player.
He surprisingly made Washington Opening Day roster as a relief pitcher, and made three appearances out of the bullpen prior to the start on Tuesday.
Lord made the most of the opportunity, firing 3.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts.
He certainly performed at a high enough level to warrant the start when that spot in the rotation comes up again.
However, the Nationals aren’t committing to anything just yet because they are unsure of how things will play out this weekend against the Miami Marlins.
As a member of the bullpen, if Lord is needed in any of those three games, Martinez will not hesitate to call his number and bring him into the game. That would jeopardize him being able to start Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of that series.
“If we need these guys out of the bullpen this weekend, they’re going to pitch out of the bullpen,” Martinez said, via Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
That thought process also applies to Rutledge and Orlando Ribalta, who combined to pitch five innings in relief of Lord in an 8-2 victory.
As things are currently lined up, it will be Mitchell Parker, Trevor Williams and MacKenzie Gore taking the mound to start on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Washington will likely do what they can to avoid going to Lord unless necessary, but they aren’t going to pass on him if they feel he can help win games over the weekend in favor of saving him for the spot start on Monday.