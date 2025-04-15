Nationals Urgently Need Fix for Biggest Problem After Falling to Pirates
The Washington Nationals have been hopeful that their young talent and additions on offense will fuel them to a better season.
But the Nationals have a big problem that needs to be addresses or neither of those positives will matter this season.
Washington (6-10) lost to Pittsburgh, 10-3, on Monday. The Pirates threw reigning National League rookie of the year Paul Skenes at the Nationals. Skenes claimed the victory, but Washington was still within striking distance of Pittsburgh when the All-Star left the game in the seventh inning.
It was a 5-2 Pirates lead. But the Nationals’ bullpen that couldn’t get the job done. Three combined relievers — Colin Poche, Jackson Rutledge and Eduardo Salazar gave up eight hits, six earned runs and two walks in the final three innings. The trio also struck out five hitters.
As Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post pointed out after the game, the Nationals’ bullpen has an ERA of 6.91, which is dead last in the Majors.
That won’t cut it if the Nationals have any hope of breaking their five-year streak of finishing below .500 since winning the 2019 World Series over the Houston Astros.
One of the bullpen options, Brad Lord, started on Monday night against the Pirates. He has the ability to throw in the rotation or throw out of the bullpen, and the Nats have him in the rotation right now in place of the injured Michael Soroka.
But he threw just 4.1 innings against the Pirates, as he gave up six hits, four runs (all earned), and three walks. He also struck out one to push his season ERA to 4.82.
When given the chance, right-hander Kyle Finnegan has been able to close wins for Washington. He has saved five of the Nationals’ six games and has a 1.35 ERA after he was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. He has struck out six and walked four.
But other bullpen options have been less effective. Jose A. Ferrer, considered a candidate to be the closer after Finnegan was non-tendered, has a 5.40 ERA in seven games and has allowed four earned runs in 6.2 innings.
Jorge Lopez, who was signed in the offseason as a potential closer candidate, has had his own issues. He has a 6.43 ERA in seven appearances, giving up five earned runs in seven games.
The only Washington pitcher without a start and an ERA below 3.00 is Cole Henry, who has a 0.00 ERA in one appearance earlier this season.
This bullpen has a long way to go to be able to support the rest of the franchise’s aspirations this season.