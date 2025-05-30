Nationals Use Extra Innings Offensive Surge To Put Offensive Ceiling On Full Display
The Washington Nationals' offense has been inconsistent, but the highs have been exceptional.
And deep into Thursday night, they put their ceiling on full display.
The Nationals entered the 10th inning tied 2-2 with the Seattle Mariners after MacKenzie Gore pitched a brilliant six innings of zero-run ball. In extras, Jose Tena stood on second base as the ghost runner, advancing to third off a wild pitch from Collin Snider.
Then the avalanche ensued.
Daylen Lile hit a sacrifice fly to score Tena that gave Washington the lead. After a CJ Abrams double, James Wood was intentionally walked to set up Nathaniel Lowe for an RBI single to make it 4-2.
After an error by Snider that let Wood go to third off a Keibert Ruiz fielder's choice, Luis Garcia Jr. hit a two-RBI double to make it 6-2. Then Josh Bell, who has been struggling all year, hit a three-run homer to bring the lead to 9-2.
Kyle Finnegan let up one run but secured the 9-3 victory.
This is the second time Washington has scored nine or more runs in back-to-back games in the month of May after putting up 10 in back-to-back games against Baltimore two weeks ago.
Seven runs in an inning is the most the Nationals have scored in a single frame this season.
This kind of offensive capacity can be hard to fathom, given Washington had a seven-game losing streak earlier in the month where they scored three or fewer runs in six of them.
What's changed?
Maybe everyone has just started to click at the same time or maybe this was the ceiling that needed to be realized by the young players on this roster before an offensive explosion like this was finally recored.
Either way, there's now been a good enough stretch to suggest what this offense can look like.
The Nationals will stay out west to face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose offense ranks top 10 in all major statistical categories.
Dave Martinez's offense will really be put to the test in what should be a series filled with shootouts.