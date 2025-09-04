Nationals Young Star Has Already Reached Historic Milestones This Season
The regression of the Washington Nationals has been one of the most disappointing developments during the 2025 MLB regular season.
A young team that showed a lot of promise and excitement down the stretch in 2024 has taken a massive step backward. After winning 71 games in two straight campaigns, they have their work cut out for them to avoid losing 100 games this year.
There are a lot of reasons why the team has performed so poorly, with several underwhelming performances. However, there have been a few bright spots that have emerged. Easily the most encouraging has been the performance of left fielder James Wood. He made his highly-anticipated MLB debut on July 1, 2024 and showed a lot of promise.
After some struggles in the early going, he showcased the immense potential he possesses. Wood took over as the everyday left fielder immediately and performed at a very high level for someone as young as he was. He finished his rookie campaign with a .264/.354/.427 slash line with an OPS+ of 121. The stat sheet was stuffed with nine home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 41 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 79 games and 336 plate appearances.
James Wood Has Had Historic Season for Nationals
This year, Wood has taken his game to another level. Still only scratching the surface of his potential, he is already cementing his status as one of the most feared left-handed hitters in baseball. Despite an extended slump this summer, he has put up some impressive statistics, placing him in rare company.
Wood has a .258/.355/.476 slash line with an OPS+ of 134. He has launched 27 home runs with 31 doubles, knocking in 86 runs with 15 stolen bases. Given the lack of protection for him in the lineup, opposing pitchers have been walking him with regularity. He entered play on Wednesday afternoon against the Miami Marlins with 76 walks and counting.
His combination of statistical plateaus have put him in an exclusive group. As shared by OptaSTATS, Wood is only the third player in MLB history to record at least 27 home runs, 76 walks and 15 stolen bases in their age-22 campaign or younger. The other players are Ronald Acuna Jr., who did it in 2019, and Mike Trout, who did it in 2013 and 2014.
Acuna and Trout are both past MVP winners who have been arguably the best player in the MLB at one point during their career. Wood has that kind of talent and is on a similar trajectory given what he is accomplishing at such an early age.
If the Nationals can get him some help, his numbers should only keep going up.