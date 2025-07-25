Nationals Star James Wood Joins Superstar Duo in Major League History
Washington Nationals star James Wood has barely played a full season of Major League Baseball. Wednesday’s game was the 180th of his career.
He played in 79 games last season when he made his MLB debut in July. He made the opening day roster this season and has played in 101 games for the Nationals.
He’s emerged as one of the best players on the team. At this point, even though the Nats will be sellers at the trade deadline, he is untradeable.
More News: Nationals Should Strongly Consider Trading MacKenzie Gore to Cubs for Godfather Offer
The newly-minted All-Star also just accomplished something that only two other players in Major League Baseball’s modern era have done — and one has a Nationals connection.
Entering Friday’s game with the Minnesota Twins Wood has a career slash of .269/.366/.478 with 33 home runs and 111 RBI. The home runs are just one piece of his curious accomplishment.
More News: Nationals Pitcher Orlando Ribalta Activated, Optioned to Triple-A Rochester
Along with the 33 home runs, Wood has 101 walks, 110 singles and 34 doubles. In baseball’s modern era just two players have accomplished it in their first 180 games, per OptaStats — Ted Williams and Juan Soto, the latter of which broke in with the Nationals.
Williams is considered one of the best hitters of all time, who batted .344 for his 19-year career, which was interrupted twice, first by World War II and then by the Korean War. His .482 on-base percentage is a career MLB record. The six-time batting champion and 19-time All-Star is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Soto was a Nationals international signee, and he spent the first four full seasons of his career in D.C., helping the franchise win its first World Series in 2019. The four-time All-Star is also a five-time NL Silver Slugger winner and won a batting title. He is playing for the New York Mets on the richest contract in baseball history.
More News: WATCH: Nationals' Jacob Young Has Catch of the Year in Shutout Loss to Reds
Soto is the reason Wood is a Nationals star. When the Nats and Soto couldn’t agree to a long-term deal in 2022, the franchise traded Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for a haul of prospects that included Wood.
Three other prospects have made their MLB debuts for the Nats and two are starring for the franchise — pitcher MacKenzie Gore and shortstop C.J. Abrams. Outfielder Robert Hassell III made his MLB debut earlier this year. Pitcher Jarlin Susana is at Double-A Harrisburg.
More News: Nationals Could Reap Benefit of Josh Bell Getting Hot at Right Time
Wood may end up outshining them all if he continues to keep this company.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.