Nationals Young Star 'Could Be Getting the Barry Bonds Treatment Soon'
The Washington Nationals have a few very good young players who have emerged as legitimate foundational pieces for their rebuild.
After winning the World Series in 2019, they have endured a lot of losing on the field. But the light at the end of the tunnel grows near when looking at some of the talent that is on their Major League roster right now.
Shortstop CJ Abrams and ace starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore have both been excellent, but it is left fielder James Wood who looks to be the true franchise cornerstone right now.
All three players, along with outfielder Robert Hassell III -- who recently made his big league debut -- and right-handed pitching prospect Jarlin Susana, were acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal.
Wood has looked the part of a star in 2025 with a .281/.374/.531 slash line through 68 games and 297 plate appearances. He has an impressive 157 OPS+ and 2.8 bWAR.
Several statistics from his rookie season have already been surpassed -- such as his home run total -- as he already has 16 in 2025. He has hit 16 doubles as well, starting to tap into the immense power potential he possesses.
It has been encouraging to see his metrics and ratios all heading in the right direction.
Wood has improved his strikeout and walk rates, is hitting the ball even harder and is beginning to have more lift when he makes contact, hitting fewer ground balls.
That all culminates in a productive campaign, making him a franchise cornerstone that is on the rise.
Over at Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller wrote up a piece ranking every team’s cornerstone. Wood was selected as the Nationals' representative and was ranked in the bottom half of the league at No. 20.
That will change if he keeps up this level of production and development, as he received some incredible praise as well.
“Here's hoping Washington eventually gets him at least a bit of lineup protection, or he could be getting the Barry Bonds treatment soon,” Miller wrote.
Any time a slugger is mentioned in the same sentence as Barry Bonds, they are doing something right.
Expect Washington to be a little more aggressive this winter seeking upgrades, as this team is closer to being a playoff contender than some would believe, with Wood leading the way.
