Nationals Young Star Seemingly Taking Next Step Raises Team Ceiling Immensely
The Washington Nationals are a team made up of young talent, some further along than others in terms of development and stage of their careers.
If everything goes according to plan, it's not going to be long before this is a team full of stars who have the Nationals ready to get back to World Series contention following some lean years since the first title in franchise history back in 2019.
One of the key centerpieces of the franchises both last season and moving forward is their young shortstop CJ Abrams.
While the controversy at the tail end of the season surrounding Abrams in 2024 left a bit of a black stain on what otherwise was a tremendous second full season and first All-Star campaign, he has seemingly bounced back and is off to a another hot start.
Slashing .286/..318 /.524 with a home run, three RBI and six hits in the five games to begin the year, Abrams looks like he has taken the next step from talented young player to potential future face of the franchise.
In 138 games last season Abrams had his best professional season at the plate to date, though his .246/.314/.433 slash line with 20 home runs and 65 RBI were more so the numbers of a very solid big league player rather than superstar type numbers.
With stats that have improved at the plate each year in his career so far though, Abrams has a chance to make 2025 his best season yet and he is certainly well on his way already towards making that happen.
Generally not credited for being an even above average defensive shortstop however, Abrams has a ways to go in the area of becoming a true superstar.
In the early going in 2025, he looks locked in and potentially having taken a real development step not just at the plate but on the dirt as well.
If Abrams has taken the next step - something which still needs to play out to be determined over the coming months - it changes the potential outlook for what Washington is capable of not just in the future but in this season.
This is a team that was always going to have to rely upon prospects being ahead of schedule if they are to build upon back-to-back 71-win seasons and factor into the playoff race.
Abrams is no longer in the group of talented prospects, he is someone that should be looked at already as a key core member of the roster who the Nationals need to get his best season out of.
With some high expectations, Abrams is looking the part thus far this season.