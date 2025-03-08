Washington Nationals All-Star Hoping to Tap into Opposite Field Power
Entering his third full Major League season, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has emerged as one of baseball’s top young players.
Now 24 years old, he went to the All-Star Game last season and finished the season with a slash line of .246/.314/.433/.747 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI, along with 31 stolen bases.
The end of his season came in the minor leagues as he was demoted in late September after spending all night at a Chicago casino. He finished the season at the team’s complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Lesson learned, the Nationals hope, as they continue spring training in West Palm Beach this month.
On Friday, Abrams hit a home run his latest spring training game. That’s something the Nationals hope to see more of from last year’s team home run leader. But, as MASN Sports Mark Zuckerman noted, this was an opposite field home run. That’s notable because none of Abrams’ 20 home runs last season went to the opposite field.
The left-handed hitter has put an emphasis on adding that to his toolbox this season.
“It was big,” Abrams said. “I’ve been seeing it really well up there. I’ve been swinging at better pitches. The results early on probably wasn’t the best, but I was getting good contact.”
It isn’t just about getting balls to leave the ballpark going to the opposite field. Hitters like Abrams need to be able to use the entire field. Manager Davey Martinez said after the game that he wants Abrams to use the middle of the field more often, including the gap in left-center field, which would be opposite field for him.
That ability will make it harder for defenses to align against him, even in an era when the shift isn’t allowed.
He’s fulfilling the promise that he showed in the prep ranks while at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga. The San Diego Padres made him the No. 6 overall pick of the 219 MLB draft.
Abrams was one several players the Nationals received from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. At the time, Abrams had made his MLB debut with the Padres and played in 46 games. He played in 44 more games with Washington that season and has been an everyday player for them ever since.
In 2023, his first full Major League season, he slashed .245/.300/.412/.712 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI. He also stole 47 bases and was caught just four times.