Nationals Young Star Showing Major Flashes Since Return From Lengthy Injury
The Washington Nationals have had a rough go of it this season, struggling to create any sort of momentum as one of the younger rosters in baseball entering a new era in terms of management and the front office.
With a product on the field that simply has not been good enough, the hope is that the organization is laying the foundation for the next era of success given how ugly things have been since the World Series title in 2019.
Unfortunately, neither the team nor the fanbase has been able to see all the young pieces playing together at the same time throughout the year, as injuries have impacted the availability of some key guys.
Perhaps the most prime example of that is rookie outfielder Dylan Crews. The 23-year-old recently made his return after being out since late May with an oblique injury. The first several weeks of the season were dreadful for Crews, but it seemed like he was beginning to find his way before the injury.
Since coming back in the middle of August, he has played in 10 games so far, and while the results have been mixed, the flashes have been there.
Crews Showing Himself to Be Key Piece of Nationals Future
Crews entered the year as a favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award and one of the highest-rated prospects in baseball. But instead of living up to that billing, he has only been able to play a total of 55 games where he has struggled in many of them.
In his 10 games since coming back from injury, though, his numbers are trending in the right direction as Crews has collected eight hits and four RBI with eight runs scored. He has also been able to provide the kind of elite defense in the outfield which the team hoped to see.
The simple fact of the matter -- and the stats back it up -- is that Washington is a better team with their youngster on the field.
On the season, he is slashing just .202/.274/.358 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 55 games, but the flashes have been there both at the plate and in the field. The Nationals hope the overall body of work next year is better, but Crews has clearly established himself as someone Washington is going to depend on for years to come.
If he can put it all together for next year, Crews is going to eventually become one of the more exciting young players in all of baseball.