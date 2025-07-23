New Nationals Star Eli Willits Rockets to Top of Franchise Prospect Rankings
The Washington Nationals envision Eli Willits as a future star. For now, Baseball America agrees.
The Nationals’ first-round pick signed his deal on Saturday. He’s already working out at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. And he’s now the franchise’s No. 1 overall prospect per the publication, one of the most respected in terms of prospect coverage.
The site re-ranked its team-based Top 30 prospects with draft picks included.
Before Willits joined the organization, pitcher Travis Sykora was the No. 1 prospect.
Willits was the youngest player in the draft, and he signed an offer worth $8.2 million, per MLB Pipeline. The deal was well below the slot value for the selection, which was $11.08 million. Even with the reduced rate, it was the highest bonus given to a prep player in MLB draft history — for three days.
Colorado Rockies first-round pick Ethan Holliday, taken No. 4 overall, broke the record on Tuesday with a $9 million bonus deal.
He told reporters on Saturday that his goal is to join the Nationals by the time he turns 20 years old, which means Willits will have to reach the Majors by the end of the 2028 season.
“I set a goal to be in the big leagues by the time I’m 20, and that’s something I’m really excited to do,” he said. “Hopefully, I get out there and start playing well, and that can be something that I can accomplish in the next few years.”
He wasn’t the only draft pick to appear in the Top 30. Outfielder Ethan Petry was ranked No. 8. He was the Nats’ second-round pick and was taken No. 49 overall. He has not yet signed.
Third-round pick Landon Harmon landed at No. 13. The right-handed pitcher was selected No. 80 overall out of East Union, Miss. He also hasn’t signed.
Fourth-round pick Miguel Sime Jr. was ranked No. 19. The right-handed pitcher was selected No. 111 overall and played at Poly Prep Country Day School in New York. He was the last draft selection to make the cut in the Top 30.
Behind Sykora was pitcher Jarlin Susana at No. 3, third baseman Brady House at No. 4 and pitcher Alexander Clemmey at No. 5. House is with the Nationals and is closing in on graduating from prospect status.
