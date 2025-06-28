NL Executive Lists Nationals Among Teams That 'Clearly Need To Sell'
To some, the Washington Nationals are having the exact season they were supposed to have; a young team with little experience that has flashes of brilliance but is still trying to figure itself out.
But to others, 2025 has been a bit of a disappointment, as it seemed like the team's young core of CJ Abrams, James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. would be able to elevate an average pitching staff to victories through sheer slugging.
Not only is their record bad at 34-48, but the last month has looked ugly.
The Nationals have won just six games in June. They had an 11-game losing streak in the middle of the month that included getting swept by the Miami Marlins and losing three out of four to the Colorado Rockies.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand took a look at which teams could have the biggest impact on the selling side of things at the trade deadline. He noted that while some are still not in one camp or the other, there are a few clubs that have their fate clearly sealed, with Washington being one of them.
Feinsand noted that a National League executive pinned the Nationals as one of several teams that "clearly need to sell."
That list of names would could be made available is headlined by Kyle Finnegan, who has been a part of trade rumors for the vast majority of the 2025 season.
He is on a one-year contract and has a 2.89 ERA and 18 saves, the fourth-most in the MLB.
Feinsand notes that Nathaniel Lowe could be used as another potential selling chip to a first base-needy team, while Amed Rosario could be a solid utility infield option for other contenders.
Veteran reliever Andrew Chafin is another potenial trade piece.
