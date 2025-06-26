Nationals Slugging Duo Among Most Clutch Performers in Baseball This Season
The 2025 MLB regular season hasn’t been as productive for the Washington Nationals as they had hoped.
Looking to take more steps out of their rebuild, they haven’t received the kind of production they were hoping for from some of their offseason additions or the development of young players the Nationals believed would take that next step.
It has resulted in the team’s playoff hopes being virtually zero, entering play on June 26 with a record of 33-48.
However, it hasn’t been all negative for Washington, as the emergence of star left fielder James Wood has been fun to watch.
Just scratching the surface of his potential at 22 years old, he is already beginning to tap into his monstrous power potential with 22 home runs and 19 doubles, knocking in 63 runs.
Wood still has plenty of room for growth since he hits a ton of ground balls. His power is truly mind-blowing, as he doesn’t focus on pulling the ball; he sprays around the entire field but is strong enough to hit for power everywhere.
Another impressive thing about his offensive output is that he does it at any point in the game, even in high-leverage situations.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, Wood is already one of the most clutch performers in the league with a clutch score of 0.78, which is tied for 15th in the MLB with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.
If the game is on the line, there likely isn’t anyone manager Dave Martinez would prefer to have up at the plate than Wood, except for maybe first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who is a few spots higher on the list than Wood.
The veteran, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Texas Rangers, has a clutch score of 0.94 thus far in 2025.
Lowe’s overall numbers with a .226/.292/.393 slash line and OPS+ of 94 aren’t great, but he offers some pop with 13 home runs and 12 doubles.
His clutch performance has been nice to see despite the underwhelming production, potentially raising his value should the Nationals look to move him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
